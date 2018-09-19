SaaS firm Freshworks expands presence to Bengaluru with second India office

(SaaS) solutions provider Freshworks, which has the majority of its tech talent in Chennai, has expanded its operations in India by setting up its second office in the country in Bengaluru. The company is also launching a unified marketplace platform to allow developers and to easily build apps that work with Freshworks' products.

"Chennai has been the centre of our operations and we have seen the city transform into the capital of the country. Bengaluru is indisputably the Silicon Valley of India and hence became the obvious choice for expansion," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of





will add expertise in distributed systems, big data engineering, machine learning and data visualisation and the team of experts in the Bengaluru wing will build platforms from scratch and bring innovations to the table. It will also ensure business continuity by further enhancing the reliability and the near-perfect uptimes associated with products, he added.

Freshworks is headquartered in San Bruno, California, but a majority of the tech talent works out of Chennai, with offices in London, Berlin and Sydney. The Bengaluru office will act as a second engineering centre for the unicorn, which recently secured a $100-million funding round led by Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital. Freshworks is also one of the fastest to hit $100 million in annual recurring revenue.



The company has also hired Suman Gopalan as its chief human resource officer to lead talent strategy. She has previously worked with Whirlpool, Dell and The Nielsen Company in Asia Pacific and global leadership roles.