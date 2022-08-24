SaaS solutions provider RevSure.AI raises $3.5 mn in seed funding

RevSure.AI announced on Wednesday that it has raised $3.5 million in seed funding and has launched out of stealth mode. The investment was led by Innovation Endeavors, with participation from angel investors Katrin Ribant, Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana.

Founded in 2021 by Deepinder Singh Dhingra, RevSure is building a sales pipeline readiness solution for B2B Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, The solution provides end-to-end visibility into the client's sales pipeline, and aims to improve pipeline readiness of B2B .

“B2B are struggling with driving predictable revenue growth that requires a combination of pipeline generation and pipeline conversion. While there are revenue intelligence tools for pipeline conversion and sales forecasting, intelligence for pipeline generation has been an afterthought,” said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, founder and CEO, RevSure.

“We want to address this gap, which urgently requires a solution, especially in a slowing market”, he added.

The August 2022 Pavilion Pulse Survey stated that 57 per cent of respondents reported their sales-driven pipelines to be lower than the target, while 59 per cent said their marketing-driven pipelines were below target. Part of the problem is the misalignment between sales and marketing processes, which costs B2B more than 10 per cent of revenue each year, RevSure said in a statement.

“Sales pipeline readiness is the missing link in driving predictable and profitable revenue growth and pipeline health needs to be on the agenda of every revenue leader, CEO, and Board,” added the CEO.

“With increasing economic uncertainty, confidence in the sales pipeline has never mattered more. With RevSure, sales teams will always know the reality of their pipelines and that will become a source of comfort, not of concern. RevSure provides insights to go from pipe dream to a confident and predictable pipeline,” said Barry Sowerwine, former SVP Sales of Tableau Software.

RevSure’s sales pipeline solution will be launched and made available in September this year.