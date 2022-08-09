SaaS start-up SquadStack raises Rs 140 cr in Series B funding for expansion

SquadStack, a technology platform used by salespeople, has raised Rs 140 crore led by Bertelsmann India Investments, along with existing Chiratae Ventures and .

The SaaS-enabled talent marketplace will use the Series B round to strengthen its team, increase its sales experts base and expand into new verticals. SquadStack, which was established in 2017, helps sales professionals to work from anywhere with the help of a smartphone.

More than 70 lakh telesales agents sell loans, credit cards, insurance, education, health and wellness products, and services to 20 crore Indians daily. SquadStack said it integrates three core layers of innovation to manage the sales ecosystem for consumer businesses: decentralisation to access top sales talent, tools to manage sales experts, and a campaign management platform for businesses.

“We’re working towards revolutionizing the Rs 80,000 crore Indian telesales industry that lacks innovation. Our combined solution of technology and human expertise solves a negative ROI [return on investment] problem for businesses and financially uplifts sales talent across the country,” said Apurv Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer of SquadStack.

“We have a strong bullish thesis on ‘future of work’ and SquadStack fits strongly in that as their technology provides ownership and flexibility to the large, diverse and distributed sales talent in the country,” said Rohit Sood, partner, Bertelsmann India .

“SquadStack is solving massive and persistent problems of the sales industry. By productizing sales services to manage the challenges of fragmented supply, SquadStack’s tech-driven solution is truly revolutionizing the industry,” said Venkatesh Peddi, managing director at Chiratae Ventures.