Sachin looking to expand his 'True Blue' brand into international market

Cricket icon is eyeing the global market for his clothing line 'True Blue' -- a joint venture with Brands -- according to a report in Economic Times.

The menswear and accessories brand was launched in May 2016 and is currently sold through nearly 75 outlets in the country. According to the report, wants to move beyond the Indian market.

“Whenever I travel, I am not surprised to see made in India tag in So why not an Indian brand in those markets?” was quoted as saying in the report.

Tendulkar said India needs to aim for the tag of a global brand, saying "In the second innings of my life, there is no 75-yard boundary line that we need to set. We have a bigger playfield in terms of markets and merchandise".

The brand uses India's traditional cloth-making and dyeing techniques, and according to Sachin, he takes a personal interest in the process.

"Our creative team travels extensively from Kashi to Kashmir and Rajasthan, spending days trying to absorb the energy to create the collection," Tendulkar said. "I give my inputs and the brand is lot to do with what I want to give to people. I have to be comfortable wearing them — from colours to styles and cut."

During its launch, 'True Blue' said it expected to launch about 30 stores in five years, targeting a turnover of Rs 200 crore.

Limited, one of India's largest integrated and apparel companies, has a wide portfolio of brands that include Flying Machine Colt Ruggers Excalibur amongst others while its licensed product brands have big global names like Arrow Gant Izod Elle Cherokee US Polo Assn. to name a few. It has a joint venture in India with global majors like Tommy Hilfiger and GAP. It also has retail brands like Megamart The Store Club America Next and Debenhams.

The company has earmarked a Rs 15 billion investment over the next couple of years involving setting up of new mills, advertising & branding expenses and others.

If the plan goes through, 'True Blue' would be Arvind's first owned brand to venture outside India, as per the report.

According to analysts, the retail market, worth $46 billion, will grow at a promising CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.7 per cent to reach $115 billion by 2026. The decision of the Union Cabinet to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail via the automatic route would help more than 200 and apparel brands, which are waiting to enter India, another report said.