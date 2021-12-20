SafeStorage plans foray into Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar

SafeStorage, a leading storage solution provider, is planning to expand its presence to Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bhubaneswar. The company is also scouting for investors to fund its expansion plans and will also be venturing into the packers and movers business.



The first city that the company is looking to mark its presence will be in January 2022. At present, the company is present in five cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune -- with a storage space of around 850,000 square feet in over 30 warehouses. The company has a variety of storage services, including personal, household items, automobiles, boxes, businesses and documents.



Launched in 2015, the company has so far offered services to around 25,000 clients. "We want to mark our presence in nine cities in immediate future. This includes Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bhubaneswar," said Ramesh Madisetty, chief executive officer and co-founder, SafeStorage. Madisetty said that the company is also in talks with investors to fund its expansion plans.



The company, which has over 200 staff across five cities, said that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic had helped it in scaling up the business. "In the last one year, the number of clients has increased like anything. Mainly because, a lot of information technology sector employees shifted their base to hometowns and wanted to save their household items somewhere without paying extra money for house rent," Madisetty added. The company picks up the items from the customer's home or office and they are stored in a warehouse with stringent security measures and CCTV cameras.



From its humble beginnings, when it took the company about two months to get its first customer in 2015 with only 10 leads - the company has today scaled up to over 2800 leads in a single day with over 60 pickups and moving over 1000 customers household goods to the warehouse in a month. In document space, the company is offering services to a lot of corporate clients too.

