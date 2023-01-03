JUST IN
Safex Chemicals to invest Rs 100 cr in agri-tech segment in next 3-4 years
Pharma firms with India focus preferred as US market concerns grow
Adani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders
RateGain acquires travel data exchange platform Adara for $16 million
State-run firms to remain exempt from public shareholding norms: Govt
Maruti Suzuki report highest ever exports at 263,068 units, up 28% in 2022
Suhail Sameer steps down as BharatPe's CEO, will be new Strategic Advisor
Top Headlines: India ups windfall tax on crude, 6.5% growth likely in FY24
BDR Pharma prostate cancer drug at 1/3rd of innovator brand price
Refrigerator prices may rise up to 5% as BEE labelling norms kick in
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Pharma firms with India focus preferred as US market concerns grow
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Safex Chemicals to invest Rs 100 cr in agri-tech segment in next 3-4 years

The plan is to launch an interactive technology platform to integrate the entire value chain in the agri-economy

Topics
Agriculture | Smarter agri techniques | agriculture scientists

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Agrochemicals maker Safex Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 100 crore in its new agri-tech arm, AgCare Technologies, in the next 3-4 years for launching an interactive tech platform and for setting up a manufacturing unit.

Speaking to PTI, the company's Group Director Piyush Jindal said, "We are investing Rs 100 crore from our own kitty. We are not raising any funds. The investment is planned for the next 3-4 years."

The plan is to launch an interactive technology platform to integrate the entire value chain in the agri-economy. Key stakeholders, especially farmers, can buy quality crop protection products and get services like weather updates, experts' help and mandi rates on this platform, he said.

"A pilot study of this interactive tech platform will be conducted in January-March. We plan to go live in the next fiscal year," Jindal said, adding that the platform will be expanded in a phased manner.

Jindal further said a new manufacturing unit will also be set up to meet the demand of existing and new products like cattle feed solutions that will arise from the proposed platform.

Safex Chemicals will be leveraging its existing domain expertise for setting up the tech platform. The company has already made some investment in technology and plans to expand the team gradually, he added.

The company's revenue is expected to increase to Rs 1,220-1,250 crore by end of 2022-23 fiscal with the recent acquisition of UK-based Briar Chemicals, from Rs 783 crore in the previous fiscal.

Currently, Safex Chemicals has six manufacturing units in India, one in the UK.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Agriculture

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 13:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU