Adani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders

Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 per share to New Delhi Television Ltd investors who sold their shares to the conglomerate in its open offer for the news network.
This takes the offer price to Rs 342.65 per share, matching what Adani paid NDTV founders when they sold their stake to the conglomerate last week.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:31 IST
