RateGain acquires travel data exchange platform Adara for $16 million
Business Standard

Adani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders

Adani Enterprises said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 per share to New Delhi Television Ltd investors who sold their shares to the conglomerate

Topics
NDTV | Adani Enterprises | Adani Group

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Gautam Adani

Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 per share to New Delhi Television Ltd investors who sold their shares to the conglomerate in its open offer for the news network.

This takes the offer price to Rs 342.65 per share, matching what Adani paid NDTV founders when they sold their stake to the conglomerate last week.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:31 IST

