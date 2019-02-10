Saint-Gobain is fast moving into the B2C space: Will it succeed?

It is not uncommon to see businesses that start out by focussing on selling products or services to other businesses (B2B) to harbour ambition to eventually sell directly to the end user. Going straight to the end consumer — or B2C — makes immense business sense.

You can get immediate feedback from the buyer, sell at a potentially higher profit margin, and have more control over the way you interact with the target audience. All this is, however, easier said than done. The entire organisation and its various processes have to be changed to face and satisfy the new target ...