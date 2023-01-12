Reviewing DRI notice and exploring options, says Samsung India

-
-
Samsung has said that the ongoing tax dispute with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) involved interpretation of law and it was exploring legal opinions.
“This is a tax dispute involving interpretation of law. We are reviewing the notice and are exploring legal opinion,” a statement by a Samsung India spokesperson said.
According to media reports, Samsung was sent a show cause notice asking why the agency should not recover Rs 1,728.47 crore as duty, along with interest, from the company.
The government agency had also issued a show cause notice to PricewaterhouseCooper and a director was also questioned during the probe.
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 20:08 IST
