Reviewing DRI notice and exploring options, says Samsung India

The government agency has also issued a show cause notice to PricewaterhouseCooper and a director was also questioned during the probe

Topics
Samsung India | Directorate of Revenue Intelligence | Tax dispute

Sharleen Dâ€™Souza  |  Mumbai 

Samsung
Samsung has said that the ongoing tax dispute with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) involved interpretation of law and it was exploring legal opinions.

“This is a tax dispute involving interpretation of law. We are reviewing the notice and are exploring legal opinion,” a statement by a Samsung India spokesperson said.

According to media reports, Samsung was sent a show cause notice asking why the agency should not recover Rs 1,728.47 crore as duty, along with interest, from the company.

The government agency had also issued a show cause notice to PricewaterhouseCooper and a director was also questioned during the probe.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 20:08 IST

