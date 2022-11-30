Samsung to hire 1000 engineers for its research facilities in India

will hire some 1,000 engineers for its (R&D) facilities in Bangalore, Noida, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The consumer company said it will recruit engineers in computer science and allied branches (AI/ML/Computer Vision/VLSI etc.), information technology, electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems and communication networks. It will also hire people who have studied mathematics, computing or software engineering.

research centres in have filed over 7,500 patents in areas such as multi-camera solutions, televisions, digital applications, 5G, 6G and ultra-wideband wireless communications protocol. Many of these patents have been commercialized in flagship Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, network equipment and digital applications, among others.

“Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung’s R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India’s top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people’s lives,” said Sameer Wadhawan, head, human resources, Samsung .

The newly hired engineers will join the company in 2023 to work on artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, image processing, internet of things (IoT), connectivity, cloud, big data, business intelligence, predictive analysis, communication networks, System on a Chip (SoC) and storage solutions.

"At Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, for instance, a significant number of patent filers are first-time inventors in emerging domains such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, camera & vision technologies. With this the R&D centre has emerged as the number one patent filer in India for inventions made in India and first filed in India and also won the National IP Award 2021 & 2022," the company said.