Sandeep Bakhshi's appointment as ICICI Bank COO gets shareholder nod

The shareholders of ICICI Bank approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as wholetime director and chief operating officer at its annual general meeting on Wednesday. According to a filing to the exchanges, Bakshi’s appointment was approved with 98.89 per cent of the votes in his favour. The bank also approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as chairman while M D Mallya as an independent director of the bank.
