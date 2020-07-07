JUST IN
Sandip Ghose steps down as COO Birla Corporation after five-year stint

He will continue to be with the company for a few months to help with the transition.

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Sandip Ranjan Ghose. Image: mpbirlacement.com
Sandip Ranjan Ghose has decided to step down as the chief operating officer of Birla Corporation Ltd, after a five-year stint.

As a member of the leadership team, he played a key role in the transformation of the company.

"Birla Corporation values his contributions through this period of exceptional growth. At the same time, the company respects his well-thought decision to invest in other pursuits," the company said in a statement.

Ghose said, it has been an incredible five years at years Birla Corporation.

"It was a lifetime’s opportunity –for a career professional - to be part of the transformation journey in re-inventing a 100 year old iconic institution," he added.

Ghose will continue to be with the company for a few months to help with the transition.

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 19:19 IST

