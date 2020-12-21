Sanjay Nayar elevated as KKR chairman, takes charge on December 31

today announced elevation of Sanjay Nayar, CEO of its Indian arm, as its chairman.

Nayar will assume the new role from December 31 this year.

Gaurav Trehan from TPG Capital has joined the firm as head of KKR’s private equity business in the country.

As Chairman, Nayar will advise and assist KKR’s India business by leveraging his connectivity and experience across the country, said in a release.

Prior to joining KKR, Nayar served as CEO of Citigroup's Indian and South Asian operations and as a member of Citigroup’s management committee and Asia executive operating committee from 2002 – 2009.

Nayar is on the board of several portfolio including, Radiant LifeCare, Max Healthcare Institute, Avendus Capital, Max Financial Services, Ramky Enviro Engineers, and Sterlite Investment Managers. He also supports expanding the range of KKR's credit and capital markets offerings across the Asia Pacific region. Currently, he is a member of the board of USISPF and Sebi's NISM Board of Governors, KKR's Website said.

Trehan joined KKR earlier this year from TPG Capital Asia, where he spent more than 15 years and was most recently a Partner in its India office.

“We are grateful to Sanjay for his role in establishing our business in India, partnering with and empowering local entrepreneurs to build their businesses into local and global champions, making KKR a leading investor in India, and helping to grow our Asia Pacific business. We look forward to Sanjay’s continued support in his new role,” said Joseph Bae, co-president and co-chief operating officer of KKR.

"Gaurav as established himself as one of India’s top private equity investors, and we are excited to add an executive of this caliber to our leadership team. With his strong investment acumen, relationship-oriented mindset, and his track record of creating value in companies, we are confident he will enable us to augment our ability to support the local economy and take homegrown businesses to the next phase of growth and development,” Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific, said.

KKR has been investing in India since 2006 and established its Mumbai office in 2009. As of September 30, it has deployed more than $5.8 billion in private equity investments in India and $10 billion across asset strategies, including credit, infrastructure, and real estate.