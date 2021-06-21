SAT allows vote on Carlyle's Rs 4,000-crore infusion in PNB Housing

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has allowed to go ahead with its scheduled extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Tuesday. The mortgage lender has been even allowed to carry out voting on the controversial resolution pertaining to infusion of Rs 4,000-crore capital to an investor group led by Carlyle on preferential basis.

The tribunal has, however, directed PNB Housing to not disclose the voting result on the resolution until further directions. SAT has also directed the company to inform NSDL also to not declare the voting pattern.

The matter will come up for hearing next on July 5.

Last week, PNB Housing said it had received a letter from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asking the company to not go ahead with the preferential allotment until it undertakes valuation of its shares from an independent valuer.

has appealed Sebi’s directive before SAT. The company in a statement has said that it has complied with “all relevant applicable laws, including the applicable pricing regulations prescribed by Sebi, and the Articles of Association of the Company.” It has further said “the preferential allotment is in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and all relevant stakeholders.”

Sources said Sebi’s letter led to ambiguity on whether PNB Housing could go ahead with its EGM, which will take place on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Besides the resolution pertaining to preferential allotment, the company has sought shareholders’ approval on nine other resolutions passed by its board of directors.

The counsel appearing for Sebi was of the view that the EGM can go ahead provided that PNB Housing didn’t act on the resolution until the valuation report was out and taken up by its board.

“Sebi never said that the EGM should not take place. It said don’t act on the resolution until you meet certain conditions,” said J N Gupta, Managing Director of Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), who has raised red-flag on the Carlyle deal and has recommended that shareholders cast ‘against’ vote.

Shares of PNB Housing hit the five per cent lower limit on Monday and closed at Rs 702.4 per share.

“On the face of it, SES finds this deal unfair to public shareholders of the company and shareholders of PNB. As controlling shareholder of the company, PNB has blown away the value. Presently, PNB Housing is bracketed as a public sector undertaking (PSUs) as PNB, a government. entity is the promoter. PSUs historically for millions of reasons get valuations which are quite low compared to private sector peers across all sectors,” SES had said in a note.

PNB Housing’s board has approved preferential allotment of Rs 3,200 crore worth of shares and Rs 800 crore worth of warrants to Carlyle, Aditya Puri family investment vehicle Salisbury Investments, General Atlantic and Alpha Investments at Rs 390 per apiece.

The transaction will trigger an open offer as Carlyle will replace state-owned PNB as the controlling shareholder of PNB Housing. The open offer to acquire 26 per cent shares from the public will be made at Rs 403 per share.

Following the deal announcement, shares of PNB Housing nearly doubled to Rs 881. The stock has come off amid uncertainty around the deal.

Legal experts said the deal hinges on the fair price discovery by the independent valuer. “In case the acquisition price recommended by the valuer is higher, whether Carlyle and other investors agree to match it will determine the fate of the deal,” said a lawyer.