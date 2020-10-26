SAT clearing more cases now than before Covid-19 pandemic, shows data

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which hears appeals against decisions by major financial regulators, had 560 pending appeals as of September end, according to information obtained by Business Standard through an application filed under the Right to Information Act. Additional data shared by the tribunal showed that this is largely because of appeals filed in the past two months.

August and September each saw over 80 appeals to the SAT. However, the disposal of cases by the tribunal has also gone up over the past two months, owing to the multiple steps it has taken to ease the ...