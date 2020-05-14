JUST IN
Tamil Nadu plans to give relocation incentives for firms moving to state
Business Standard

Save, shrink, survive: Indian aviation in the time of coronavirus

Business for Indian airlines stopped when the domestic and international services were first suspended in March to contain the spread of coronavirus. How will the airlines change after this crisis?

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Warren Buffet admitted he had made a mistake. The famed investor told shareholders of Berkshire Hathway in early May that he had sold his entire stake in the “big four” US airlines, making a loss. Buffet said he would not fund companies that chew up money.

Buffet hasn’t invested in airlines in India, but the reality is no different for those who have made bets in this industry. Indian carriers are in trouble as they bear fixed costs but earn little in a national lockdown that has banned air travel to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The market price of ...

First Published: Thu, May 14 2020. 12:27 IST

