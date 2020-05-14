Save, shrink, survive: Indian aviation in the time of coronavirus

Warren Buffet admitted he had made a mistake. The famed investor told shareholders of Berkshire Hathway in early May that he had sold his entire stake in the “big four” US airlines, making a loss. Buffet said he would not fund companies that chew up money.

Buffet hasn’t invested in airlines in India, but the reality is no different for those who have made bets in this industry. Indian carriers are in trouble as they bear fixed costs but earn little in a national lockdown that has banned air travel to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The market price of ...