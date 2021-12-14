State Bank of India attempts to dissuade employees from striking work

State Bank of India on Tuesday requested staff to reconsider its decision to participate in a two-day (December 16-17, 2021) to avoid inconvenience to customers, investors, and the Bank.



United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks. Members of unions -- AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC – are planning to go on

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience to the stakeholders, said in a statement.

Country’s largest lender said it would make efforts to have normal functioning in its Branches and offices banking services to all customers on these days. However, in the likelihood of services being interrupted or being partially available, customers should undertake transactions well in advance.

The customers should use the digital channels for payments/money transfer and other related services, added.