SBI: Investors should wait for more clarity on moratorium, asset quality

State Bank of India's (SBI's) stock surged 7.9 per cent to Rs 187.8 on Friday even as the country's largest lender disappointed with its muted operating performance for the March 2020 quarter (Q4).

Besides asset quality improvement, management’s positive commentary on loan growth and lower that expected moratorium book were key reasons behind the Street's excitement. While the enthusiasm is partly justified considering that the stock has corrected sharply (still 50 per cent down from its 52-week high) amid worries over asset quality and loan moratorium, some ...