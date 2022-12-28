SBI to consider raising funds via infrastructure bonds worth up to $1.21 bn

BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Wednesday it will consider approval for raising funds through the issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) during fiscal year 2023.

A meeting of the executive committee of the central board of the bank is scheduled to be held on Jan. 3, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 82.7820 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru)

