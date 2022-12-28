JUST IN
Business Standard

SBI to consider raising funds via infrastructure bonds worth up to $1.21 bn

SBI, the country's largest lender, said it will consider approval for raising funds through the issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) during fiscal year 2023

Topics
sbi | fund raising | bond market

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

SBI
SBI

BENGALURU (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Wednesday it will consider approval for raising funds through the issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) during fiscal year 2023.

A meeting of the executive committee of the central board of the bank is scheduled to be held on Jan. 3, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 82.7820 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 21:33 IST

