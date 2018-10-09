SC sends 3 Amrapali directors to custody, wants all documents handed over

-
ALSO READ
Amrapali's realty business like cobweb, housing projects seem illegal: SC
Ready to undertake projects of Amrapali group, NBCC tells Supreme Court
Don't try to play smart or we will make you homeless: SC to Amrapali group
Supreme Court favours auction of 16 properties of Amrapali Group by NBCC
Amrapali projects: NBCC has a month to check feasibility, quality of towers
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sent three directors of the Amrapali group to police custody, directing them to hand over all the documents of the 46 group companies to forensic auditors.
A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit took exception to the Amprapali group not handing over all the documents to forensic auditors.
The court said the conduct of the directors was in "gross violation" of its order.
"You are playing hide and seek. You are trying to mislead the court," the Bench said.
It directed the Delhi police to seize all documents of Amrapali group and hand them over to forensic auditors and said not a single document of these companies should remain in custody of Amrapali group.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU