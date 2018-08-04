Amrapali projects: NBCC has a month to check feasibility, quality of towers

A thorough quality check of the towers in the incomplete projects of embattled realtor Amrapali group would be done over the next one month by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), sources said. They would see if the present towers with quality issues could be fixed by retrofitting or would new towers in place of the present ones need to be built.

The move comes after NBCC on Thursday told the Supreme Court it was ready to undertake the projects. Sources said NBCC had formed a team of experts who would be visiting all the sites and check the quality of ...