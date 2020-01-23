Sebi may seek forensic audit of Infosys books amid whistleblower charges

Markets watchdog Sebi is likely to call for a forensic audit of the books of as it continues to probe whistleblower allegations of alleged financial irregularities at the company, according to sources.

Following the whistleblower complaints that emerged last year, the regulator had initiated a probe into the matter.

The sources said Sebi is likely to call for a forensic audit of Infosys' books to have a thorough understanding about the allegations.

In November, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said a probe was on into the matter.

At that time, he had also said one needs to ask either Nandan Nilekani or God on the IT major chairman's assertion about even God can't change the company's numbers.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), which comes under the corporate affairs ministry, is also looking into the allegations.

In October, informed stock exchanges about the anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices.