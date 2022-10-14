Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT ruling in NDTV matter: Sources

-
In an order dated July 20, SAT had dismissed Sebi’s argument that Vishwapradan— an entity associated with the Reliance group from whom NDTV promoters took a loan--- exercised control over NDTV by subscribing to the debentures.
Sources said Sebi’s appeal before the SC is in order to ensure that the SAT order doesn’t set a precedent where promoters of listed companies convert loans into shares without triggering an open offer.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 00:07 IST
