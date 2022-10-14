Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT ruling in NDTV matter: Sources

JUST IN
Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT ruling in NDTV matter
Business Standard

Sources said Sebi's appeal before the SC is in order to ensure that the SAT order doesn't set a precedent where promoters of listed companies convert loans into shares without triggering an open offer

Topics
SEBI | Supreme Court | NDTV

BS Reporter 

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against a ruling by the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in a matter pertaining to change of control at New Delhi Television (NDTV), said people in the know.

In an order dated July 20, SAT had dismissed Sebi’s argument that Vishwapradan— an entity associated with the Reliance group from whom NDTV promoters took a loan--- exercised control over NDTV by subscribing to the debentures.

Sources said Sebi’s appeal before the SC is in order to ensure that the SAT order doesn’t set a precedent where promoters of listed companies convert loans into shares without triggering an open offer.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 00:07 IST

