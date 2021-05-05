Second Covid-19 wave: Maruti Suzuki's production dips 7% in April

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit declines 10% YoY to Rs 1,166 cr, misses estimates
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its total production in April 2021 stood at 1,59,955 units, down 7 per cent from March this year.
The company had produced a total of 1,72,433 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.
Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 29,056 units last month as against 28,519 units in March.
However, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, declined to 83,432 units last month as against 95,186 units in March 2021, MSI said.
Similarly, production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- declined to 31,059 units in April as compared with 32,421 units in March.
MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,390 units in last month as against 2,397 units in March 20121.
"There was no production in April 2020 due to COVID -19 related lockdown. A comparison between April 2021 production volume and that of April 2020 doesn't have any meaning," it noted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor