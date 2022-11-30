JUST IN
Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain
Alstom, Medha, Siemens among 5 in race to make 200 Vande Bharat trains
Discoms' dues to gencos down by Rs 24,000 crore on back of loan scheme
Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO receives 36 times subscription on final day
NDTV shares continue to rally for the fifth day, surge nearly 25%
Committee of creditors may ask Reliance Capital bidders for better offers
Fintech lenders align business model with RBI's digital lending norms
Telcos to stop 5G services in high-frequency bands in and around airports
Air India group most frequent flyer on 7 of 10 busiest domestic routes
Zetwerk set to surpass $1-bn revenue in FY23; acquires US-based Unimacts
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain
Business Standard

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV following Adani takeover

Ravish Kumar has been an integral part of NDTV for more than two decades and has been conferred with the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay award and Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award twice

Topics
NDTV | Adani Group | acquisition

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ravish Kumar, NDTV, Anchor
Ravish Kumar

Ramon Magsaysay award-winning journalist Ravish Kumar has resigned from NDTV on Wednesday, just a day after the channel's founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors from the board of the news broadcaster's promoter entity RRPR Holding Private Limited.

NDTV said that the resignation was effective immediately, an announcement through an internal mail within the channel as reported by several news agencies.

“Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served,” NDTV president Suparna Singh said in an email to employees.

Ravish Kumar has been an integral part of NDTV for more than two decades. He used to host a number of programs including Ravish ki Report, Prime Time, Hum Log and Des Ki Baat.

Sources in the channel’s editorial department confirmed the resignation.

This comes amid an open offer by the Adani group to acquire NDTV that is set to close on December 5.

Sudipta Bhattacharya, the chief technology officer of Adani group; Sanjay Pugalia, senior journalist and CEO of Adani's AMG Media Network; and journalist Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan are taking over as directors of the board, NDTV said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday night.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NDTV

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 22:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.