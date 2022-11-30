Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV following Adani takeover

Ramon Magsaysay award-winning journalist Ravish Kumar has resigned from on Wednesday, just a day after the channel's founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors from the board of the broadcaster's promoter entity RRPR Holding Private Limited.

said that the resignation was effective immediately, an announcement through an internal mail within the channel as reported by several agencies.

“Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served,” president Suparna Singh said in an email to employees.

Ravish Kumar has been an integral part of NDTV for more than two decades. He used to host a number of programs including Ravish ki Report, Prime Time, Hum Log and Des Ki Baat.

Sources in the channel’s editorial department confirmed the resignation.

This comes amid an open offer by the to acquire NDTV that is set to close on December 5.

Sudipta Bhattacharya, the chief technology officer of Adani group; Sanjay Pugalia, senior journalist and CEO of Adani's AMG Media Network; and journalist Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan are taking over as directors of the board, NDTV said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday night.