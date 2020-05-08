Serum Institute hopes to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine. Is this realistic?

India, a vaccine manufacturing hub, is in the thick of the action as the global pharma industry races to find a cure or vaccine for Covid-19. Serum Institute of India (SII) is one Indian manufacturer that is developing a vaccine and is hopeful of a successful partnership with researchers in Oxford University.

But its optimism is guarded, given the uncertainties involved in the various stages of vaccine trials. The Pune-based company also plans to start trials on people to assess whether the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis can also protect against the Covid-19 ...