Going cheap: How ONGC compares to the world's most richly valued oil firms
Business Standard

Service providers feel the pain as India Inc faces working capital squeeze

A managing partner with a mid-sized law firm said it was not just domestic corporations but even large multinationals were delaying by as much as two months on outgoings

Pavan Lall  |  Mumbai 

The country’s largest corporations are hitting the brakes on payments to be made to service providers such as consulting and law firms amid a liquidity crunch, say senior executives in India Inc.

A founding partner at a leading corporate law firm said, “There is a delay of between two and four months above what the normal billing cycle for receivables used to be. The trend extends to some of our top corporations in the country.” The delay, the lawyer said, was a manifestation of pushing service providers lower down the list of priorities. “The thought process ...

First Published: Sat, February 22 2020. 01:19 IST

