Seven of the top 10 most valued firms add Rs 1.37 trn in market valuation

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 1,37,396.66 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.
Besides TCS, other winners on the top-10 chart were HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.
In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance registered decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap).
The valuation of TCS rose by Rs 72,102.07 crore to Rs 11,70,875.36 crore, while industry peer Infosys added Rs 21,894.28 crore to reach Rs 5,58,772.73 crore m-cap.
HDFC gained Rs 15,076.62 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,77,663.03 crore, Bharti Airtel jumped by Rs 13,720.73 crore to Rs 2,94,736.49 crore, ICICI Bank added Rs 10,054.48 crore to Rs 3,74,253.88 crore, HDFC Bank's m-cap moved up by Rs 3,855.36 crore to Rs 7,88,613.86 crore and HUL's valuation grew by Rs 693.12 crore to Rs 5,61,626.18 crore.
On the other hand, the valuation of RIL declined by Rs 34,296.37 crore to Rs 12,25,445.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 12,024.63 crore to Rs 3,06,156.55 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went lower by Rs 4,661.65 crore to Rs 3,90,253.33 crore.
During the last week, the BSE benchmark index gained 913.53 points or 1.90 per cent.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
