ShopConnect raises $1.5 mn pre-series from IBS Software founder V K Mathews

ShopConnect, an interactive e-commerce and video collaboration platform has raised $1.5 million in pre-series round funding from IBS Technology & Consulting Services, the holding company of V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Software. The company intends to use the funds to expand its business in India, US and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets. This would also help it to accelerate its product and technology innovation and invest further in R&D initiatives to constantly improve its IP assets portfolio.
Founded by Dilli Babu Nandarapu, ShopConnect enables brands and retail merchants of all sizes to build next-generation online stores to give a highly immersive and collaborative user experience with features such as live video shopping and hyper-personalisation to increase buyer engagement and future-proof their businesses. It gives brands and retailers the ability to connect, engage, interact, and grow customers through AI-based product promotions for increased sales and customer delight.
“We will use the investment to enhance our core capabilities to grow our customer base. We will advance R&D to introduce exciting new solutions within the rapidly growing retail tech industry and expand our operations in the domestic and international markets,” said Dilli Babu Nandarapu, founder and CEO of ShopConnect. “We aim to onboard 2500 premium brands in fashion & accessories, footwear, jewellery, furniture, and electronics across India and other geographies in the next three years.”
Some of the notable customers of ShopConnect include premium fashion and retail brands such as Titan industries (US), Highline United (US), Designer Ridhi Mehra, Kavitha Gutta, Style, Neena Patial, among others.
“With all the disruptive innovations taking place in retail commerce, I see significant potential for ShopConnect, which promotes interactive and collaborative retail engagement, by combining the best of online and in-person shopping experiences,” said VK Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Software. “This is the USP (unique selling proposition) and the true potential of the platform. I have full confidence in the leadership team of ShopConnect to evolve itself as a pioneering force in the online shopping space.”
Bengaluru-based ShopConnect platform offers an interactive and immersive customer experience and hyper-personalisation, developed using technologies. These in-house developed Web RTC (real time communication) based video call infrastructure, AR/VR (augmented reality and virtual reality) based virtual try-on and virtual tours, 3D and 360-degree views AI-powered promotions and recommendation engine. It also provides omnichannel support to allow seamless integration of offline and online shopping experiences, dark stores where retailers or brands will be able to sell their products anytime anywhere. The firm said it empowers online stores of brands and retailers of fashion and accessories, footwear, jewellery, furniture, and electronics goods.
