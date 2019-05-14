Siemens gets boost from digitisation contracts, but analysts advise caution

After a long hiatus, Siemens India reacted positively to its quarterly results. Its stock closed with 3.7 per cent gains on Tuesday as the engineering major’s March quarter results (Q2; financial year starts from October) were ahead of expectations on all counts. More importantly, with its order book touching Rs 16,835 crore, it potentially secures six years’ earnings visibility for the company.

Orders for Q2 increased by 24 per cent to Rs 3,635 crore. With this, analysts say the quarter has turned out to be one of the best in recent times for Siemens. It also revealed ...