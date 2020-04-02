Silver lining for OMCs: Low crude oil prices signal structural gains

Shares of state-owned (OMCs), such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation, are off 30-40 per cent from their 2020 highs, led by a sell-off in the broader markets. However, there is a silver lining.

falling to 18-year lows have many long-term triggers for these Shares of OMCs, after hitting 52-week lows recently, have rebounded up to 15 per cent in the last two trading sessions, and could gain more.

First, the bad The recent fall in oil prices and demand collapse due to lockdown will lead to inventory loss (on crude oil and products) as well as profitability, and will hit OMCs’ near-term earnings. Analysts at Centrum Broking foresee 66-86 per cent fall in OMCs’ operating and net profit in the fourth quarter, led by weak refining margins, inventory losses, decline in demand, etc.

The good is that much of this bad is priced in the share prices now. Despite the earnings cut, Centrum Broking has upgraded the three OMCs to ‘Buy’ due to cheap valuations.

Importantly, the sustained softness in bode well for these companies, as it will lead to a rise in their marketing margins, decline in working capital requirements, and zero risks of subsidy burden. Even the government will get an opportunity to roll out more reforms on kerosene and cooking gas pricing, which will be a positive for OMCs.

Beyond near-term concerns, analysts say OMCs remain well placed for growth as they see demand rebounding fast once the lockdown is over. The outlook on marketing margins (on retailing fuels such as petrol and diesel), too, remains strong.

Yogesh Patil at Reliance Securities says that for every $1 per barrel fall in crude prices, net marketing margin of OMCs rises by Rs 0.45 per litre (45 paise). However, some of these gains may get offset if the government raises duties on retail fuels.

Analysts at Kotak Securities say their estimate of gross retail marketing margins (on per litre basis) on diesel and gasoline increased week-on-week to Rs 11.8 and Rs 13.3, as on March 27, from Rs 8.1 and Rs 7.1, respectively, a week ago.

On the positive side, margins for key polymers also increased in the recent week, led by decline in naphtha and gas prices. The concerns had remained high on petrochemical margins as well.

Edelweiss says globally, there has been a sharp fall in gross refining margins (GRMs) and the trend in India is similar, with modest refinery cutbacks ranging between 10 per cent and 30 per cent. OMCs, however, have sharply increased retail fuel margins, partially offsetting lower volumes and weak GRMs.

They say: “We believe our recent 12-21 per cent cut in 2020-21 (FY21) estimated earnings per share of OMCs is currently adequate. In fact, we believe Indian refineries will structurally gain in the long term, as they enhance competitiveness.” Despite the cut, their FY21 estimates indicate 20-75 per cent earnings growth for OMCs.

Experts such as Yan Chong Yaw, director of oil research & forecast, Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk), say the global oil demand for 2020 is set to contract for the first time in over a decade at 99.9 million barrels per day. This implies global are likely to remain soft, and the expected benefits for OMCs are likely to sustain.

Analysts say, among the three, — having highest share of retail sales in overall revenue — remains best placed to gain from the better outlook for marketing margins. The stock is up more than 10 per cent in the last two trading sessions, compared to 3.4 per cent gains recorded by IOC.

For IOC, concerns are more, compared to According to the Emkay Global data, IOC is likely to see 20-30 per cent hit in its refining throughput, compared to 10-20 per cent hit expected for and slightly more than 10 per cent for BPCL, given the lockdown.

Among the three, BPCL gained the most, up almost 11 per cent since Tuesday. Though there has been some delay, with respect to the government’s plan to sell its stake in BPCL, the stock is likely to see further upside. The three OMCs also offer strong dividend yield of more than 6 per cent, which makes them attractive investment bets as well.