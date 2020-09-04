Singapore's GIC in talks to invest over $100 million in ESR's fund

Singaporean sovereign fund GIC is in the final round of talks with ESR, a logistics investor backed by Warburg Pincus, to invest in the latter’s second India-focused logistics fund. Though the exact investment is not known, GIC plans to put over $100 million (Rs 750 crore) in the fund, which has a targeted corpus of around $300 million (Rs 2,250 crore), said people in the know.

When contacted, an ESR spokesperson said: “We’re not able to discuss questions further at this moment.” A mail sent to GIC did not elicit any response. In the first platform, ESR ...