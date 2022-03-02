Sixth Sense Ventures leads Rs 76 cr investment in logistics start-up Prozo

-
ALSO READ
Why is JioMart's B2B model bad news for wholesale distributors?
Unbox Robotics raises $7 mn in funding from 3one4 Capital, others
Unbox Robotics raises $7 million in Series-A round led by 3one4 Capital
Kitchenware brand Wonderchef raises $20 mn from Sixth Sense Ventures
TMS Ep62: Paytm, JioMart, Q&A with Marc Faber, long & short positions
-
Venture capital firm Sixth Sense on Wednesday said it has led a Rs 76-crore Series-A funding round in logistics start-up Prozo.
Jafco Asia and high net worth individuals also participated in the round.
The funds will be used to expand Prozo's warehousing and fulfilment footprint, client base, and technology and analytics capability, the statement said.
"By 2025, India's e-commerce market is expected to cross USD 200 billion, and there would be nearly 340 million e-commerce customers.
"We are excited about the pivotal role Prozo will play as a tech-driven integrated supply chain partner to these companies," Sixth Sense Ventures founder Nikhil Vora said in the statement.
Prozo clients include Reliance JioMart, McGraw Hill, Lavie, WinMagic Toys and many other DTC brands across more than 10 categories.
"Deeper penetration of e-commerce and proliferation of brands have led to strong tailwinds for the business that has been growing close to 40 per cent month-on-month. We are elated to join hands with Sixth Sense and leverage their expertise and network in the consumer universe," Prozo founder and CEO Ashvini Jakhar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU