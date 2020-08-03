JUST IN
Microsoft Translator for iOS adds auto mode for one-on-one chats

With 20% stake dilution, compliance taken care of: MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank
Business Standard

Slow Jaguar Land Rover recovery will weigh on Tata Motors profits

While operational gains will continue, company may not turn profitable this year

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

The Tata Motors stock gained about 8 per cent on Monday after the company posted a better-than-expected operational performance in the June quarter. The gains were largely on account of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which reported an operating profit margin of 3.6 per cent.

This was due to better realisations, favourable forex and government grants. While an improved product mix, lower variable marketing expenses and favourable mix aided profitability, volume recovery in China led by Land Rover also contributed to the improvement. After a dip in February, China sales have been growing ...

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 19:30 IST

