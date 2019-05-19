Slowdown in auto and white goods is visible: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao

The steel industry is feeling the pinch from the slowdown in the auto and white goods segments.

But JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and group Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao tells Ishita Ayan Dutt the demand for the steel sector is still likely to be in the range of 7 per cent and the company would continue to grow. Edited excerpts: What is the impact of the slowdown in India’s consumption growth story on the steel sector? The slowdown in the auto sector is quite visible and reflected in the numbers that are coming not only from the particular sector but even from ...