Air India Boeing purchase will support 1 mn American jobs, says Biden
Business Standard

Apple takes a bigger bite of India's smartphone exports pie: ICEA

Rs 30K-cr worth of iPhones, which is 40% of total exports, shipped out in first 10 months of FY23

smartphones | Smartphone sales | Exports

Surajeet Das Gupta 

iPhone
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has exported Rs 30,000-crore worth of iPhones in the first 10 months of FY23, accounting for over 40 per cent of all smartphones exported from the country.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 22:28 IST

