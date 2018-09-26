SMT eyes place among top three stent players in Europe, eyes Tier-I cities

Morgan Stanley and Samara Capital-backed cardiac (SMT) is banking on a recent global study, which showed that its stents are clinically on a par with Abbott's stents, to aim for the top spot in the domestic market and also be among the top three players in Europe.

Surat-based is at present the No. 2 player in the Rs 12-20 billion Indian stent market and has a less than 5 per cent share in the international market.

Ganesh P Sabat, chief executive officer of SMT, claimed the study showed that with stents, there was a 61 per cent less chance of repeat intervention compared to Abbott’s “There was a 3.1 per cent chance of revision intervention with Abbott’s while for SMT’s it was around 1.2 per cent,” Sabat said.

The clinical trial, known as TALENT, had carried out a 1:1 comparison of ultra-thin, drug-eluting stent Supraflex with Xience family of stents from across the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Italy, Hungary and Bulgaria in 23 centres, covering about 1,435 patients.

Upbeat about the results of the study, now plans to approach clinicians in India to adopt the India-manufactured stent more widely. It draws more than 60 per cent of its revenues from Tier- II and III cities. “Now we can challenge the MNCs even in the top cities and top hospitals in the country,” Sabat quipped.

Market insiders claim has a market share of 22 per cent or so in the domestic cardiac stents market, whereas is the leader with a 25-30 per cent share for the past couple of years. An e-mail sent to did not elicit a response. However, SMT has managed to grow its share from a 15-16 per cent about a year ago to around 22 per cent now at the expense of other multinational players, which lost their shares after stents were brought under price cap.

Abbott discontinued its Alpine stents from the Xience family in April this year, and has not introduced the Xience Sierra stent in India. At present, and Prime stents, under the Xience family, are available in India.

From a loss-making company in 2012-13, SMT has turned around its operations by tweaking business strategy (with focus on Tier-II and Tier- III markets and a direct distribution model). In 2017-18, the company posted revenues close to Rs 4 billion. Meanwhile, having raised Rs 3 billion from PE firms such as Morgan Stanley and Samara Capital, SMT now plans to put the funds to use to expand its production capacity in India and to build a commercial team for Europe.

Europe is a tender market. “Our strategy is to be in the tendering process, and eventually we will reach out to individual hospitals armed with the results of this study and explain the efficacy of our products. We need to develop a team for Europe for logistics, customer care and branch offices. We aim to be among the top three players in Europe in three years,” Sabat claimed

At present Abbott, Boston Scientific and Medtronic dominate the $1-billion to 65 countries, but has less than 5 per cent market share in most of the international markets, where it is present.

In India, it is planning to expand its stent-making capacity from a current 480,000 units per year to about a million and is scouting for land in Gujarat and Telangana for the project.