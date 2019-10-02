Snapdeal's digital gift card sales rise 300% during festive season

Snapdeal’s sale of digital gift cards rose 300 per cent during this year’s festive sales season. These cards are more popular in the big cities, with three of four cards being purchased by metro users, the Gurugram-based firm said. Snapdeal’s digital gift cards can be used both online and in physical stores of leading brands and are valid up to one year. Most of these gift cards increase users’ total discounts by clubbing them with online and offline sales that would be taking place over the next few months. Uber Gift Card, which offers a 10 per cent saving on Uber rides and Uber Eats is one of the most popular buys on the platform.