Social commerce firm Meesho sees 750% growth in users during festive sale

Meesho, India’s fastest growing internet commerce platform, recorded 750 per cent growth in users over last year during its flagship festive sale event - Maha Indian Shopping League. Nearly 60 per cent of the total demand was driven by tier-4+ markets, including faraway locations like Khawzawl in Mizoram and Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Fuelling our efforts to digitise Bharat, Maha Indian Shopping League served as an entry point for millions of users to shop online with Meesho,” said Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, “Our focus on providing quality products at the lowest-price for customers coupled with ease of doing business for sellers is adding momentum to our mission of democratising internet commerce in India. Our flagship festive sale event saw over 80 per cent orders coming from tier 2+ markets, a true reflection of our efforts to cut deep into India’s underserved regions,” he said.

The firm said, through its industry-first 0 per cent commission model launched early this year, sellers on saved over Rs 13.6 crore during the festive sale event alone. Recording over 10X growth in sales over last year, the company also saw seller participation rise by 314 per cent during Maha Indian Shopping League. Ahead of the sale event, onboarded over 100,000 sellers with many new initiatives including - free ad credits and zero return shipping charges on the first 30 orders.

Customers saved over Rs 60 crore through discounts during the sale period on Meesho. The company witnessed significant traction in its fashion category. While women’s apparel and accessories grew by 623 per cent, the men’s apparel segment witnessed 640% more orders compared to the previous year.

Meesho recently raised $57 crore in a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group, a venture capital firm backed by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Luiz Saverin. Existing investors Prosus Ventures (formerly Naspers Ventures), SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Facebook had also participated in this round, besides others. The new funds doubled the company’s valuation more to $4.9 billion in less than five months.