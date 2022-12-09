Social lifestyle club The Quorum enters Hyderabad with largest facility

The Quorum, India’s first home-grown members-only work and social lifestyle club, has signed its newest and biggest club in . It will become operational by mid-2023.

This is part of a plan to have a pan-India network of private members’ clubs, The Quorum plans to expand to three more cities in the next three years, as the first phase of its expansion.

"Our aim is to build a community of relevant and accomplished patrons across three more locations by 2026, and our expansion into is a step towards this goal. The Q, with its growing footprint, is creating a meaningful ecosystem that is shaping the culture of our times,” said Vivek Narain, Founder & CEO of The Quorum.

Spread across two floors and 70,000 square feet, club will be the largest club in The Quorum’s current portfolio. The company has presence in Gurgaon and Mumbai, where it occupies around 80,000 sq ft of prime real estate in DLF Two Horizon Center in Gurgaon and One World Center in Mumbai.

The Quorum Hyderabad is placed strategically at the convergence of the city’s key commercial and residential areas and is close to HITEC City, Jubilee, and Banjara Hills. Knowledge City has been developed by Sattva Group in partnership with Blackstone Real Estate India.

“The Quorum was conceptualised as the quintessential third space that plays host to bright minds with big ideas. With this addition to our club network, members of The Quorum will soon have seamless access to three clubs," said Narain.

The Quorum Hyderabad will feature a 110-seat premium co-working facility under its TBQ (The Business Quarter) brand co-located to the club, with seamless access to members' areas. In addition to this, unique to The Quorum Hyderabad is a 15,000 sq ft open-to-air roof-top terrace and pool with multiple dining and entertainment zones. The club which is spread over multiple floors will have two distinct core member zones – one for work and the other for leisure.

Additionally, like its sister clubs in Gurgaon and Mumbai, The Quorum will house globally inspired food & beverage; and will have unique cultural programming calendar across genres of art, fashion, literature, music, tech, business, and current affairs among other things.

Thr club will also have holistic wellness, with a state-of-the-art personal training gym helmed by Sumaya Dalmia, and a fully-equipped Pilates studio in partnership with Radhika’s Balanced Body, led by Pilates Master Trainer Radhika Karle.