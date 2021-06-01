Social media companies begin updating names of grievance officers in India

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp: What will happen after May 15 if you do not accept privacy terms
WhatsApp Pink: This link can hack your smartphone, gain access, steal data
Explained: Concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy policy and options for you
FB, Google, Twitter must remove content within 36 hours of govt order
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
-
Social media companies including Twitter, Google and Facebook have begun updating the names of their grievance officers, as required by the new Information Technology Rules, 2021.
While Twitter India appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India, based in Bengaluru, WhatsApp named Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer, based in Hyderabad.
"To contact the Grievance Officer, please send an email with your complaint or concern and sign with an electronic signature. If you're contacting us about a specific account, please include your phone number in full international format, including the country code," WhatsApp said on its website.
Google also said that "to serve any summons or notices in civil proceedings against Google LLC in India", Joe Grier, based in Mountain View, California can be contacted.
Facebook has put up Julie Duvall, based in Menlo Park, California, as the contact person under grievance officer on its website.
The new IT Rules, 2021, which came into effect on May 25, require intermediaries like Google, Facebook, Twitter and so on, to "prominently publish on its website,mobile based application or both,as the case may be, the name of the Grievance Officer and his contact details as well as mechanism by which a user or a victim may make complaint against violation of the provisions of this rule or any other matters pertaining top the computer resources made available by it".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU