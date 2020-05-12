Social media giants step up the hunt for fake ads to stem misinformation

Last year, Google blocked and removed 2.7 billion bad advertisements, which is more than 5,000 fake ads per minute. This chilling piece of data, released last week by Google, reveals the extent of the problem that social media and digital platforms face when it comes to creating a safe and trusted publishing space.

A problem that has multiplied several times over, as opportunistic operators look to leverage the fear and panic unleashed by the pandemic. Take the data that Google put out last week. Apart from the bad ads that were culled out of the system, the tech giant said it ...