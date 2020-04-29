Social media platforms offer new rules to brands for online advertising

As the Covid-19 pandemic ravages the world of advertising, pushing more and more marketers online in their attempt to stay engaged with customers, social media platforms have a new set of rules for brands to abide by: be human.

With people uneasy and uncertain about their future and governments jittery about the social impact of the pandemic, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram are all asking marketers to be mindful of the message. “With outdoor activities coming to a halt and more businesses, as well as audiences, moving to the digital space, Twitter’s role in a ...