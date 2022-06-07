Softbank-backed InMobi expands partnership with Microsoft Advertising

-
Softbank-backed InMobi, a provider of content, marketing, and monetisation technologies, on Tuesday announced an expansion of its partnership with Microsoft Advertising to support enterprise and strategic advertisers in Southeast Asia, West Asia, and Africa. InMobi will offer marketers an integrated solution to power their campaigns built on the search and native display capabilities of Microsoft Advertising and mobile ad tech capability of InMobi’s advertising platforms.
InMobi and Microsoft have been in a strategic partnership since July 2018 to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by providing them with insights, audience, and engagement platforms for a connected world. The partnership was expanded in 2019 as InMobi added Microsoft Advertising products and solutions to its offerings in India.
Microsoft Advertising’s APAC vice-president, Nick Seckold, said: “In the past two-and-a-half years, InMobi has done a wonderful job establishing Microsoft Advertising’s Indian footprint while doubling revenue over the same period. InMobi’s successful track record in India has led Microsoft Advertising to extend its coverage across Southeast Asia, where it will be tasked with building close relationships with advertisers and agencies to grow the business in the region."
Microsoft Advertising’s EMEA and LATAM vice-president Mark Richardson mentioned that under the new arrangement, InMobi will expand its representation of Microsoft's full suite of advertising offerings to strategic and enterprise clients in West Asia, Turkey and Africa.
Microsoft Advertising offers solutions that reach people across Microsoft properties, including Bing, Microsoft News, Edge and Outlook, as well as on partner sites like AOL and Yahoo.
As part of the expansion, Rohit Dosi, general manager for Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi, will take up additional responsibilities for growing the Microsoft Advertising business across Southeast Asian, West Asian, and African markets and leading the global relationship with Microsoft.
“The extended partnership between Microsoft Advertising and InMobi will enable marketers to deliver a unified brand experience to customers by bringing together the best of search and native display platforms across both organisations,” said Dosi.
InMobi will be responsible for sales, account management, marketing, finance, collection, and billing for Microsoft Advertising customers, managed by InMobi, in India, Southeast Asia, West Asia and Africa from now onwards. The direct billing with InMobi is intended to enable a seamless and hassle-free experience to advertisers, from InMobi, as they leverage its services.
