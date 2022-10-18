Sojitz Corp sells 2.83% stake in Samvardhana Motherson for Rs 825 crore

JUST IN
Tea Board modifies past order on blending to help tea producers, TCPL
Topics
Stake sale | Samvardhana Motherson International

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Samvardhana Motherson International

Sojitz Corporation on Tuesday divested 2.83 per cent stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 825 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Sojitz Corporation offloaded 12,80,00,000 shares, amounting to 2.83 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 64.53 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 825.98 crore.

In July 2020, the Motherson Group announced that they will reorganise its businesses and will change the name of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) to Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL).

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International closed 7.73 per cent lower at Rs 63.85 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 21:16 IST

