JUST IN
India Inc's freshers' hiring intent surges 61% in HY22, says report
Brewing at Tata Starbucks: Double-digit growth, premium store, masala chai
Rolls-Royce pursues 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in all three dimensions
Running airline in JV is always bit more challenging: Air India CEO & MD
Festivities push FMCG sales up 11% in first two weeks of October
Jio topples BSNL to become largest fixed-line service provider in August
Invesco sells 5.5% stake in Zee for Rs 1,396 cr at Rs 263.7 a share
ICICI Lombard Q2 net up 32% to Rs 591 cr on reversal of tax provision
Air quality-driven construction ban may delay realty projects in Delhi-NCR
Adani Group buys Air Works, forays into aircraft maintenance business
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Nissan lines up three SUVs for India entry; X-Trail launch confirmed
Jio overtakes BSNL to become largest landline service provider in August
Business Standard

Tata Starbucks opens 1st Reserve store in Mumbai for premium services

Tata Starbucks, which has completed a decade of operations in a checkered manner in terms of profitability and expansion, on Tuesday announced the launch of its first Reserve store

Topics
Tata Starbucks | Starbucks | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Starbucks Reserve
Tata Starbucks Reserve Store

Tata Starbucks, which has completed a decade of operations in a checkered manner in terms of profitability and expansion, on Tuesday announced the launch of its first Reserve store here.

Tata Starbucks, which currently operates 300 stores across 36 cities in India and is an arm of Tata Consumer Products, has added 32 stores in 14 cities this year so far, atop 50 stores added last fiscal.

Adding 32 stores across 14 cities so far is the largest store expansion in a single year, Tata Starbucks chief executive Sushant Dash told PTI here.

Dash said the company, which is yet to report its maiden profit, is out of the pandemic blues with Q1 FY23 revenue more than doubling to Rs 251 crore. In FY22, its topline grew 78 per cent to Rs 636 crore. It reported a net loss of Rs 95 crore.

But Dash insisted the company is cash positive while refusing to offer a timeline on when it will be able to turn profitable.

Starbucks Reserve store aims to elevate the coffee experience of the brand by introducing an intimate, multisensory coffee experience to customers, said Michael Conway, the group president for international and channel development at the Seattle-based Starbucks.

He added that the Reserve store is a premium offering and will be priced accordingly.

However, Conway and Dash did not say how many Reserve stores the company will add in a year.

Conway said India is one of their fastest-growing markets in terms of footprint -- the company considers a market with over 100 stores as a key growth geography -- but did not say how many other markets have over 100 outlets.

Tata Starbucks is an equal joint venture between the Tatas and Starbucks Coffee Company -- which is a first for the Seattle-based company that has since 1971 redefined the coffee experience globally with its over 34,000 stores. The company has over 3,800 partners or employees and serves more than 3,30,000 customers every week.

Tata Starbucks opened the first India store in the tony Horniman Circle area of south Mumbai in October 2012.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Starbucks

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 21:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.