Sonia Dhawan back at Paytm as head of corporate communications, marketing

Sonia Dhawan, who spent almost six months in jail over an alleged extortion bid against founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is back at Dhawan has joined One97 Communication’s gaming fund Gamepind Entertainment. The company is planning to go for funding round over the next few weeks. Dhawan had recently joined Sheroes, a company in which Sharma is one of the key investors.

“ has joined as head of corporate communications and marketing.” the firm said.

“She comes with over a decade of experience in leadership roles across marketing, public relations and corporate communications, and has played an instrumental role in building the brands since inception,” the company said in its release.