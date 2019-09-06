Sonia Dhawan back at Paytm as head of corporate communications, marketing

-
Sonia Dhawan, who spent almost six months in jail over an alleged extortion bid against Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is back at Paytm. Dhawan has joined One97 Communication’s gaming fund Gamepind Entertainment. The company is planning to go for funding round over the next few weeks. Dhawan had recently joined Sheroes, a company in which Sharma is one of the key investors.
“Sonia Dhawan has joined as head of corporate communications and marketing.” the firm said.
“She comes with over a decade of experience in leadership roles across marketing, public relations and corporate communications, and has played an instrumental role in building the brands since inception,” the company said in its release.
