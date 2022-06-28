SP group back in business as fortunes revive in post pandemic era

and Private Limited, the flagship of the 150-year old SP group, has successfully exited from the one-time debt restructuring scheme by selling part of its assets and pledging part of its stake in the group's investment . The turned around in fiscal 2022 after its real estate was impacted by the Covid pandemic in fiscal 2021. Experts say the group is now back in action with Pallonji Mistry's sons leading its businesses.

In early 2012, Pallonji had handed over the day-to-day operations of the group to his elder son Shapoor while his younger son, Cyrus, took over as executive Chairman of Tata Sons, the biggest conglomerate in India, in the same year in October. Pallonji had divided his stakes in various investment equally between his two sons quite early.

Most of the groups' construction and real estate businesses are held by SPCPL as subsidiaries and joint ventures, but fell into a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. As the cash flows from its real estate projects dried up, the flagship company opted for debt restructuring under Reserve Bank of India guidelines issued in August/September 2020.

In April this year, the group said it settled the company's debt with its lenders by making a one-time payment of Rs 12,450 crore to 22 of them, leaving its balance sheet with a Rs 3,600 crore loan. The promoters also raised about Rs 11,000 crore by pledging stakes in the investment that are holding shares in . The family owns 18.4 per cent in . The net worth of the Pallonji family has been pegged at $29 billion by Bloomberg, after taking into account its stake in and the construction .

At Rs 12,450 crore, & Company's one-time settlement was the largest in the system. The group had sought two years for settling its dues but managed to come out of it within a year, experts said. According to company filings, it made a profit of Rs 337 crore on revenues of Rs 7,583 crore in FY22, compared to a loss of Rs 1,396 crore on revenues of Rs 6,457 crore in the pandemic hit fiscal year ending March 2021.

The SP Group's 60-year-old ties with the Tatas were roiled after Cyrus was removed as chairman of the Tata Group in October 2016, much ahead of his five-year tenure, in a move that led to a protracted and messy legal battle. Last March, the Supreme Court favoured the Tatas, saying Mistry’s ouster was in accordance with the law.

The repayment was enabled by the Mistry family, which infused over Rs 5,100 crore into the company in FY22.

The group also received Rs 3,750 crore from monetising two of its assets--Eureka Forbes and Sterling Wilson Renewable Energy last September and October. The group had also reportedly raised Rs 4,000 crore from lender HDFC after pledging shares of Sterling Investment Corporation, which owns 9.19 per cent in Tata Sons, the core holding company of the Tata Group.

Experts say the group is back in . "The SP group is built on a firm foundation. I have no doubt that they will find their way back from their over-leveraged situation. Right now, it is work in progress. The big thrust for them remains real estate, infrastructure and construction. Their attention will be there, though they have cut their involvement in renewable energy," Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, who has worked with the group, said.

"The group's contribution was immense in real estate and construction. I remember going to Oman in the 1970s and seeing the palace of the Sultan, which was done by the SP group. It was quite a feat. Pallonji Mistry built wonderful structures and he will be remembered for that as well as for his charitable works," Nadir Godrej, chairman, Godrej Industries, said.

Among the landmarks built by the SP group include the Reserve Bank of India, the Bombay Stock Exchange, Taj Intercontinental, the Hong Kong Bank, Grindlays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai. After the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the company was involved in the repairs and renovation of Taj Mahal Palace hotel, which was severely damaged by the attack. Other notable projects built by the SP group include the Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai and Ebene Cyber City in Mauritius.