Space start-ups urge govt to create fund akin to that for agri-techs

Start-ups in the space sector have urged the government to create a special fund along the lines of the recent allocation by the Ministry of Agriculture to support 112 new enterprises in agri-tech business.

The community also asked for simplified usage of Isro facilities, clear licensing guidelines, and removal of GST for launch of satellites manufactured in India in order to help start-ups and the private sector participate in Indian space programmes and make PPP in the space sector a success.

The Space Federation of India (SPACEFED), a non-profit initiative created by a few start-ups in the space sector, has collected views from 20 private enterprises and sent them to The Secretary, Department of Space (DoS).

The recommendations include start-ups' participation in the government's policy and decision-making Bodies, start-up/SME Composition of INSPAC-e Board and evaluation Committee, and co-development and co-funding of high-stake projects between SMEs and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

They also urged the department so simplify usage of Isro facilities with an online portal for requisitioning, booking and approvals. The start-ups said should be charged minimally and on actual-cost basis for consumables. They have also asked for a minimum insurance fee for the use of expensive equipment.

The start-ups want IN-SPACe to work with the industry in ensuring a minimal premium for insuring the entire gamut of private space activities, from testing to operations. They seek an upper cap on the premium to be set in advance. The start-ups called for the opening up of Isro's infrastructure and facilities or the establishment of separate rocket test zones to conduct model, amateur and experimental rocketry events and competitions.

They also sought a single window clearance for all licensing requirements including spectrum, operating satellites/ground stations etc.

The start-ups also recommended few initiatives on data access, outreach and capacity building to the Department of Space.