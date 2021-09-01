JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Sebi penalises compliance officer of Essar Shipping in insider trading case
Business Standard

SPARC seeks shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Wednesday said it will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through various modes, including issue of equity shares and securities

Topics
Sun Pharma Advanced Research SPARC | Shareholders

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug discovery co SPARC seeks Sebi nod for Rs 250-cr rights issue (spot)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Wednesday said it will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through various modes, including issue of equity shares and securities.

The company proposes to raise the funds in one or more tranches, by way of public / private offerings, qualified institutional placement, rights offering or any other permissible mode, SPARC said in a regulatory filing.

The approval is being sought for raising funds for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 1,800 crore or in equivalent foreign currency, SPARC said.

The company seeks shareholders' nod to raise the funds by way of issuing equity shares, convertible warrants, preference shares/ bonds /debentures /any other instruments whether convertible into equity or not, American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.

Shares of SPARC settled at Rs 302.45 per scrip on BSE, up 0.75 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 01 2021. 21:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.